  • February 13, 2020

Car seat clinic - Odessa American: Traffic & Transportation

Car seat clinic

Posted: Thursday, February 13, 2020 5:33 pm

Car seat clinic oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

The Odessa District of TxDOT is partnering with the Texas J Regional Advisory Council and the City of Odessa Fire Department to help people learn the proper way to install and use car seats. The event is scheduled from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. today at Odessa Central Fire Station, 1100 W. Second St.

Educational information on which seat is proper for children of various ages also will be offered.

Posted in on Thursday, February 13, 2020 5:33 pm. | Tags: , ,

