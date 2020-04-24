TxDOT traffic alerts for week starting April 27, 2020

Texas Department of Transportation traffic alerts for week starting April 27, 2020.

>> WARD COUNTY: Loop 464 will be closed Monday, April 27, between the railroad tracks at BI-20 and the north intersection of Industrial Road for repair work to be done. Northbound traffic will be detoured using FM 1219 to SH 18. Southbound traffic will be detoured using Industrial Road. Please find alternate routes.

>> WARD COUNTY: Crews will be working on westbound BI-20 just east of the Pecos River on Monday and Tuesday (4-27/28). Expect delays. Please follow pilot car safely. Please obey flaggers.

>> PECOS COUNTY: The eastbound lane of FM 11 will be closed about six miles east of Imperial for repairs on Tuesday (4-28). Expect delays. Please follow pilot car safely. Please obey flaggers.