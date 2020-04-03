TxDOT traffic alerts for week starting April 6, 2020

Texas Department of Transportation traffic alerts for week starting April 6, 2020.

>> MIDLAND COUNTY: Crews will be out Monday and Tuesday working on I-20 service roads. Please obey warning signs and slow down in work area. Please be on lookout for mobile operations on I-20 service roads.

>> WARD COUNTY: Crews will be working on FM 516 Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. Please follow pilot car safely and obey warning signs. Expect delays.

>> ANDREWS COUNTY: Crew will be working on SH 176 west of Andrews on Monday and Tuesday. Expect delays. Please follow pilot car safely.

>> MARTIN COUNTY: Crews will be working on SH 176 Monday. Please obey warning signs and flaggers. Expect delays.