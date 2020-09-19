  • September 19, 2020

Three teens dead in Odessa - Odessa American: News

e-Edition Subscribe

Three teens dead in Odessa

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Saturday, September 19, 2020 11:33 am

Three teens dead in Odessa Odessa American oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

Odessa police are investigating a fatal crash that took place in north Odessa Saturday morning according to a press release from the Odessa Police Department.

Three people died while two are in critical condition following a major crash that occurred at around 2:55 a.m.

The Odessa Police and Odessa Fire Rescue responded to 52nd street and Clover in reference to a major crash.

Investigation revealed that a gray GMC Terrain was being operated by Andrew Nading, 19, of Odessa and travelling eastbound in the 1400 block of East 52nd Street.

The front passenger of the GMC Terrain has been identified as Benjamin Luna, 19, of Odessa.

A white Ford F-150, operated by Kaenan Garms, 19, of Odessa, was traveling northbound in the 5100 block of Clover. The front passenger of the Ford F-150 was indentified as D’Morriyon Breaux, 18, of Odessa. The back passenger of the Ford F-150 has not been positively identified.

An investigation revealed that the driver of the F-150 ran a stop sign before being struck by the GMC Terrain.

Garms and the back passenger of the Ford F-150 were pronounced dead on the scene.

Nading was transported to a local hospital and later pronounced dead by medical personnel.

Breaux and Luna were transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. There were no reports of any other injuiries.

Follow Odessa American on twitter @OdessaAmerican, like us on Facebook at Odessa American or call 432-333-7763 to contact the city editor.

Posted in , , , , on Saturday, September 19, 2020 11:33 am.

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Partly Cloudy
78°
Humidity: 41%
Winds: SE at 4mph
Feels Like: 78°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 84°/Low 56°
Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s and lows in the mid 50s.

sunday

weather
High 85°/Low 54°
Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s and lows in the mid 50s.

monday

weather
High 83°/Low 58°
A few clouds. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the upper 50s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]