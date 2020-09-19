Three teens dead in Odessa

Odessa police are investigating a fatal crash that took place in north Odessa Saturday morning according to a press release from the Odessa Police Department.

Three people died while two are in critical condition following a major crash that occurred at around 2:55 a.m.

The Odessa Police and Odessa Fire Rescue responded to 52nd street and Clover in reference to a major crash.

Investigation revealed that a gray GMC Terrain was being operated by Andrew Nading, 19, of Odessa and travelling eastbound in the 1400 block of East 52nd Street.

The front passenger of the GMC Terrain has been identified as Benjamin Luna, 19, of Odessa.

A white Ford F-150, operated by Kaenan Garms, 19, of Odessa, was traveling northbound in the 5100 block of Clover. The front passenger of the Ford F-150 was indentified as D’Morriyon Breaux, 18, of Odessa. The back passenger of the Ford F-150 has not been positively identified.

An investigation revealed that the driver of the F-150 ran a stop sign before being struck by the GMC Terrain.

Garms and the back passenger of the Ford F-150 were pronounced dead on the scene.

Nading was transported to a local hospital and later pronounced dead by medical personnel.

Breaux and Luna were transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. There were no reports of any other injuiries.