Three local races head to runoffs

Three of the four local races for mayor and city council are heading to runoffs with all precincts reporting late Tuesday night.

The Ector County Board of Elections reported that 55.32% of all registered voters voted in the 2020 election.

In the mayoral race, Dewey Bryant and Javier Joven will move on to a runoff. Bryant earned 12,198 votes (42.51%) while Joven received 11,454 votes (39.91%). Gloria Apolinario finished in third by earning 5,044 votes (17.58%).

Odessa City Council races for District 1 and the At-Large seats are also heading to runoffs.

Mark Matta (44.26%) and Michael Shelton (19.11%) will face off in a runoff in District 1 as Eddie Mitchell (18.42%) and Tiki Davis (18.21%) finished third and fourth, respectively.

David Turner (44.98%) and Denise Swanner (28.66%) will face each other in the runoff for the at-large seat. Jo Ann Davenport-Littleton (13.77% and La-Tasha Gentry (12.38%) finished third and fourth, respectively.

A date for the runoff election will be set by the city council.

For the race from District 2, Steven Thompson defeated Rachel Minor to win the seat. Thompson won with 54.92 percent of the vote (4,456 votes) over Minor (3,657).