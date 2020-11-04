  • November 4, 2020

Thompson wins Odessa District 2 seat - Odessa American: News

Posted: Tuesday, November 3, 2020 10:00 pm

Thompson wins Odessa District 2 seat By Michael Merlo mmerlo@oaoa.com Odessa American

Steve Thompson was elected to serve as Odessa’s next District 2 City council member Tuesday with 54.92 percent of the vote.

Thompson received 4,456 votes and his opponent, Rachel Minor received 3,657 votes and 45.08 percent of the vote, unofficial results from the Ector County Elections Office Show.

Thompson will replace City Council Member Dewey Bryant who has termed out of the seat and is running for mayor.

Thompson will serve on city council for four years.

“It’s kind of humbling that the voters of precinct 2 would allow me to represent them for the next four years, pretty pleased about that,” he said in a phone interview adding that he would be sworn in on Nov. 24.

He also spoke on endorsements made by the local GOP backing four Republican city council candidates including Minor in the nonpartisan election over other Republican candidates who were running.

“I’d just like the people of Odessa to know that the local Ector County Republican Party Office endorsed a squad of candidates that did not reflect the feelings of the people of the city of Odessa,” he said further stating that he would be supporting mayoral candidate Dewey Bryant and at-large candidate David Turner who will be in a runoff after leading in their races.

“It’s clearly sending a signal that the people of Odessa think they’re doing a good job and that they ought to continue. We’ll see how the runoff goes, but I’ll tell you right now I’m supporting both of those guys so Odessa can move forward and be the kind of community we all want it to be,” he said.

Thompson said Minor worked hard and ran a good race.

Minor thanked the people of Odessa and in her district for their support during the election process.

“I wish Steve the best of luck. I hope that he does what’s right for the whole city and for our district. The citizens have voted and that’s who they want to represent them so he has my backing also even though I would not have voted for him.”

Reach Michael Merlo at 432-333-7769 or by email at mmerlo@oaoa.com.

