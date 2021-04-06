  • April 6, 2021

Technical difficulties pose STAAR problems

Technical difficulties pose STAAR problems

Posted: Tuesday, April 6, 2021 5:55 pm

Odessa American

School districts across Texas began STAAR testing Tuesday.

According to a news release, unfortunately, the vendor that provides the online testing platform experienced technical difficulties that impacted students throughout the state.

In ECISD, it disrupted the English I End of Course exam which was being taken online. Students from OCTECHS and Odessa Collegiate Academy were able to complete the exam during the course of the day, however students at all other high schools did not, the release said.

These tests are required by federal and state regulations, and ECISD will be rescheduling the English I EOC for all students who were unable to do it Tuesday. Campus leaders will send this information to staff members, students and families as soon as it available. The release expressed thanks to the teachers and students for their patience in dealing with this issue.

