Swanner, Turner head to runoff

Current Mayor David Turner and challenger Denise Swanner are headed for a run-off for the city’s at-large council seat, after both candidates failed to garner 50 percent plus one of the total vote.

Turner received 12,355 votes, or 44.98 percent. Swanner collected 8,185 votes, or 28.86 percent.

Two other candidates, Jo Ann Davenport Littleton, received 3,906 votes, or 13.77 percent, and La-Tasha Gentry, earned 3,511 votes or 12.28 percent.

Swanner, who is running for public office for the first time, said she is pleased with her showing.

“I think (Turner) had an advantage because his name was listed first on the ballot,” Swanner said. “But I worked way harder than David Turner has on this campaign.’”

Swanner, who has run an aggressive campaign, said she will continue to campaign hard to win the run-off, which will be called after the Odessa City Council meets and decides on a run-off date.

“I’ll hit the ground running starting tomorrow,” Swanner said Tuesday night. “We’re going to campaign hard; we’re going to raise more money.

“I’m in this to win. I want to work for the citizens. I can help make the right decisions for the community.”

Turner did not return numerous phone calls, emails and text messages seeking comment.

Swanner raisied more than $23,000 in contributions, compared to $2,500 for Turner who had a name recognition advantage.

Turner has served two four-year terms as mayor. Due to term limits Turner was not eligible to seek a third term for that position, so he opted to run for the at-large seat in order to remain on council.

This is Swanner’s first attempt at running for political office, but she has served on several boards including Main Street Odessa before it was Downtown Odessa. She is currently the president of the Parks Foundation and also works part-time as the assistant court coordinator at Odessa Teen Court, Inc.

Davenport Littleton and Gentry did not return calls seeking comment. Both candidates have said they wanted to bring new leadership to council. Davenport Littleton has criticized Turner for failing to represent all residents.