  • September 15, 2020

Superintendent gets salary increase

Superintendent gets salary increase

Posted: Tuesday, September 15, 2020 9:53 pm

Odessa American

After a closed session, Ector County ISD trustees approved modifying Superintendent Scott Muri’s contract.

It was extended by a year to June 30, 2025.

The board also approved increasing his salary by 2 percent from $295,000 a year to $300,900.

The 2 percent increase was the same amount provided to classroom teachers, trustee Donna Smith said.

Retirement contributions will be increased from 60 to 80 percent.

Board member Tammy Hawkins said, “We’re glad to have you.”

Board President Delma Abalos said she thinks the community is lucky to have Muri and he has embraced the community.

Posted in , , on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 9:53 pm.

