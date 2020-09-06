Texas’ largest solar plant comes online

The largest operational solar farm in Texas is online following the completion of the second phase of the facility.

Enel Green Power’s Roadrunner solar plant, located in Upton County near McCamey, has a total capacity of 497 Megawatts, 245 of which is produced by the second phase.

“Our engineering and construction team executed on a project of monumental scale in record time, notwithstanding today’s ongoing challenges,” Georgios Papadimitriou, head of Enel Green Power North America, said in a release. “Enel Green Power has firmly established itself as a leader in large-scale solar generation in North America and, with a portfolio that now totals over six Gigawatts of renewable capacity, our strategy of steady growth in the U.S. and Canada continues apace.”

Enel Green Power, a part of Enel Group, is based in Andover, Massachusetts and is a leading owner and operator of renewable energy plants with a presence in 18 U.S. states and one Canadian province. The company has more than 70 plants across North America, including hydroelectric, wind, solar and geothermal. Ongoing construction projects in the U.S. and Canada include another solar storage project in Texas and wind projects in Missouri, North Dakota and Kansas.

The Roadrunner plant will sell its energy in a 65-Megawatt power purchase agreement with Mondelez International and a 70-Megawatt PPA with The Clorox Company. The agreement is Mondelez International’s largest renewable energy partnership. The agreement with The Clorox Company represents about half of Clorox’s 100 percent renewable electricity goal in its operations in the U.S. and Canada.

The plant’s 1.2 million bifacial photovoltaic panels can generate approximately 1.2 Terrawatt hours annually, avoiding the emission of over 792,000 tons of carbon dioxide per year. The project is expected to generate approximately $60 million in new tax revenue for the local community over its lifetime.

Enel Green Power officials wrote in a statement that several factors went into the decision to locate the facility in West Texas.

“Market competitiveness and infrastructure are certainly important, but the wind and solar resource is critical as well — there’s a lot of wind and sun out in West Texas,” the statement said. “This region is an important energy hub for the U.S. and the world. This project is an example of the state’s strong wind and solar resource enabling corporate offtakers to reach their sustainability goals and helping Texas meet rising demand for electricity.”