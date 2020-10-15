  • October 15, 2020

TASB elects officers - Odessa American: State

e-Edition Subscribe

TASB elects officers

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Thursday, October 15, 2020 4:10 pm

TASB elects officers Odessa American oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

AUSTIN The 2020–21 officers for the TASB Board of Directors were elected during the Association’s 2020 Delegate Assembly, which was held virtually on Oct. 3.

New TASB President Jim Rice of Fort Bend Independent School District succeeds Immediate Past President Lee Lentz-Edwards of Kermit ISD. Ted Beard of Longview ISD now serves as president-elect. First vice-president is Debbie Gillespie of Frisco ISD, and second vice-president is Bob Covey of Cypress-Fairbanks ISD. Armando Rodriguez of Canutillo ISD serves as secretary-treasurer.

Lentz-Edwards has been serving on the Kermit ISD Board of Trustees for 15 years. A 2013 Leadership TASB graduate, she is currently in her fifth term as president of her local board.

She is a graduate of Sul Ross State University with a bachelor of business administration, master of education, and master of business administration. She has a long tenure in the field of education. Currently, she is a coordinator of special populations at the Region 18 Education Service Center.

Lentz-Edwards has been active in her community, having served as a leader in both Girl Scouts and 4-H, a Sunday school teacher at her church, and a member of the Kermit Rotary Club, where she held the officer positions of secretary and president. She has been honored as a Woman of Distinction by the Permian Basin Girl Scout Association, Outstanding Adult 4-H Leader District VI, and Kermit Woman of the Year.

TASB is a nonprofit association established in 1949 to serve local public school boards. School board members are the largest group of publicly elected officials in the state. The districts they represent serve more than 5.4 million students.

Follow Odessa American on twitter @OdessaAmerican, like us on Facebook at Odessa American or call 432-333-7763 to contact the city editor.

Posted in on Thursday, October 15, 2020 4:10 pm. | Tags: , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Sunny
72°
Humidity: 21%
Winds: NE at 15mph
Feels Like: 72°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 73°/Low 46°
Clear. Lows overnight in the mid 40s.

friday

weather
High 72°/Low 52°
Sunshine. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the low 50s.

saturday

weather
High 88°/Low 56°
Abundant sunshine. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the mid 50s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]