TASB elects officers

AUSTIN The 2020–21 officers for the TASB Board of Directors were elected during the Association’s 2020 Delegate Assembly, which was held virtually on Oct. 3.

New TASB President Jim Rice of Fort Bend Independent School District succeeds Immediate Past President Lee Lentz-Edwards of Kermit ISD. Ted Beard of Longview ISD now serves as president-elect. First vice-president is Debbie Gillespie of Frisco ISD, and second vice-president is Bob Covey of Cypress-Fairbanks ISD. Armando Rodriguez of Canutillo ISD serves as secretary-treasurer.

Lentz-Edwards has been serving on the Kermit ISD Board of Trustees for 15 years. A 2013 Leadership TASB graduate, she is currently in her fifth term as president of her local board.

She is a graduate of Sul Ross State University with a bachelor of business administration, master of education, and master of business administration. She has a long tenure in the field of education. Currently, she is a coordinator of special populations at the Region 18 Education Service Center.

Lentz-Edwards has been active in her community, having served as a leader in both Girl Scouts and 4-H, a Sunday school teacher at her church, and a member of the Kermit Rotary Club, where she held the officer positions of secretary and president. She has been honored as a Woman of Distinction by the Permian Basin Girl Scout Association, Outstanding Adult 4-H Leader District VI, and Kermit Woman of the Year.

TASB is a nonprofit association established in 1949 to serve local public school boards. School board members are the largest group of publicly elected officials in the state. The districts they represent serve more than 5.4 million students.