  • November 10, 2020

Pecos gets new grocery store - Odessa American: State

Pecos gets new grocery store

Posted: Tuesday, November 10, 2020 6:11 pm

Pecos gets new grocery store By Michael Bauer

PECOS This week, United Supermarkets and the city of Pecos will begin a new era as the grocery chain opens its new store to the public.

Located on 2783 S. Cedar Street, the 44,000 square foot grocery store and 3,000 square foot United Express convenience store will open the doors Wednesday.

A special ribbon-cutting ceremony took place Tuesday afternoon outside of the store. The event took place in a private ceremony that wasn’t opened to the public due to COVID-19 concerns.

United Family CEO Robert Taylor spoke at the ceremony, as the grand opening was the culmination of a year that’s been at times stressful due to the pandemic.

“We were out here several months ago and we thought that we had cleared our last hurdle when we broke ground,” Taylor said. “Little did we know that we would have a thing called COVID. Little did we know what would happen with the oil crisis. But we’re still excited about what’s happening in Pecos and we’re really excited about opening this store. We’re looking forward to being a part of the community.”

For years, United Supermarkets have been a mainstay in West Texas with its headquarters located in Lubbock.

For United Family president Sidney Hopper, being able to serve West Texas is a big part of the company’s identity.

“A lot of our roots go back to small West Texas towns so it’s been a part of our DNA,” Hopper said. “It’s great to do business in a community where we get to give back and serve others.”

He says the chain is thankful for the welcoming attitude from the city.

“I’m not sure that I’ve ever seen a community that was so excited and welcoming to bring us to town,” Hopper said. “We’re going to do everything we can to uphold that trust (the community) has given us.”

The main store will include a full-service bakery, sushi bar and a full-service deli, in addition to a meat market with an in-house butcher for custom meat cutting.

It will also feature an extensive beer and wine selection, along with food service and a dining room.

“I can’t wait to open up this store,” store director Sergio Aguillon said. “If I could, I’d open it up right now. I can’t wait to present our 44,000 square foot market.”

The ceremony also included donations from United to the Santa Rosa Food Bank, the North Temple Baptist Food Bank and the Reeves County Veterans Association.

The ceremony concluded with a speech by Pecos mayor David Flores, followed by the ribbon cutting and a tour of the store.

“On behalf of the city of Pecos, we wish to thank the United Family for making an incredible investment in Pecos,” Flores said. “By building this grocery store, we are creating new jobs for our community. This development will be a cornerstone of future economic development in this area for years to go. We wish to thank United Super Market and welcome them to Pecos, Texas.”

United Family regional vice president John Jameson and Pecos city officials were also present at the ceremony.

Michael Bauer is a sports reporter at the Odessa American. He can be reached at mbauer@oaoa.com at 432-333-7772 or on Twitter @OAmichaelba.

