  • February 26, 2021

Gov. Abbott announces FEMA approval for additional major disaster declaration - Odessa American: State

Gov. Abbott announces FEMA approval for additional major disaster declaration

Ector County included in disaster declaration

Posted: Friday, February 26, 2021 10:07 am

Gov. Abbott announces FEMA approval for additional major disaster declaration

AUSTIN Gov. Greg Abbott announced Friday that the Federal Emergency Management Agency has reportedly added 18 more Texas counties, which includes Ector County, to President Biden's Major Disaster Declaration for Individual Assistance.

These 18 counties were included in a request submitted by the State of Texas yesterday for the addition of 54 counties to the declaration, a press release stated.

Those 18 counties reportedly include Atascosa, Bandera, Brooks, Duval, Eastland, Ector, Goliad, Howard, Jim Hogg, Karnes, Kleberg, Leon, Llano, Newton, Robertson, Trinity, Webb and Willacy.

"Thank you to our federal partners at FEMA for granting approval for these 18 counties," Abbott stated in the press release. "I look forward to working with them to ensure the remaining counties in this request are approved, as well as other counties throughout our state who are in need of assistance."

The Governor originally requested Individual Assistance for all 254 Texas counties on Feb. 18, the press release. On Feb. 20th, the White House partially approved Texas' request for a Major Disaster Declaration. The partial approval included Individual Assistance in 77 counties and for Public Assistance in all 254 counties.

On Monday, the Texas Division of Emergency Management reportedly re-requested — and FEMA approved — an additional 31 counties to be added to the President's Major Disaster Declaration for Individual Assistance.

Additional counties will be re-requested as the State of Texas continues to receive information reported from individuals who have suffered damage from the winter storm, the press release stated. Texans are urged to fill out the TDEM's State of Texas Assessment Tool to help the state identify damages across Texas and help emergency management officials gain an understanding of damages that occurred during the recent winter weather.

FEMA has also reportedly asked the state of Texas for additional information regarding the amount of damage in the counties that have yet to be declared, and TDEM will continue to present that information until all Texas counties that qualify for federal assistance receive the assistance they need.

