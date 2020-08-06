  • August 6, 2020

Big Bend reopens for day use Friday

Big Bend reopens for day use Friday

Posted: Thursday, August 6, 2020 3:42 pm

Odessa American

Big Bend National Park will reopen to the public in a limited capacity for day use only at 9 a.m. Friday.

All paved roads within the Park will be open with the exception of those to Rio Grande Village, Castolon and the Santa Elena Canyon areas. Trails accessible by those open paved roads will also be available for day use. Kiosk staffing at Panther Junction and Chisos Basin Visitor center will be available for visitor questions when staffing is available. The Panther Junction store and gas station will also be open.

Locations within the Park that will remain closed include all campgrounds and campsites, the Chisos Basin Lodge & Restaurant, areas for river use, backcountry trails, the Boquillas Crossing Port of Entry and all unpaved roads except to Dug Out Wells. Hotel accommodations, camping and RV sites are available just outside the Park in the nearby communities of Study Butte, Terlingua, Lajitas and Marathon. The Big Bend Ranch State Park also remains open for limited use at this time.

Big Bend National Park is located in Brewster County Texas which falls under a mandatory mask order in public places along with group size restrictions to 5 people or the size of your household – whichever is greater. As of today, Brewster County has less than 10 active COVID-19 cases.

For more information and the latest details on closures and openings, go to VisitBigBend.com.

Posted in on Thursday, August 6, 2020 3:42 pm. | Tags: , , , , , , ,

