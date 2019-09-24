Big Spring High School finalist in national contest

The national competition challenged school districts nationwide to submit innovative ideas for district-wide transformation and modernization. As the winner of the contest, Moon Area School District received $100,000 and access to Schneider Electric’s team of experts to support its bold idea; to create a fully functioning aquaponics laboratory, a news release said.

Big Spring High School was named a finalist for helping students find their voice through the modernization of spaces for audio, video and visual production. They will receive $5,000 in prizes, the release said.