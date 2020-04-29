  • April 29, 2020

THECB to launch payment assistance - Odessa American: State

e-Edition Subscribe

THECB to launch payment assistance

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size
More Information

Posted: Wednesday, April 29, 2020 3:40 pm

THECB to launch payment assistance Odessa American oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

AUSTIN The Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board announced Wednesday the upcoming September launch of a new loan repayment program benefitting recently appointed peace officers who have student loan debt.

Many law enforcement agencies have difficulty filling vacant positions. In June 2019, Gov. Greg Abbott signed into law SB 16 (86th Texas Legislature) authorizing the Peace Officer Loan Repayment Assistance Program (POLRAP) to provide an incentive for Texans to pursue law enforcement careers and remain on the job to help pay off their student loan debt.

The legislation defines “peace officer” in the Texas Code of Criminal Procedure, which describes 35 distinct positions and roles. To be eligible to apply for loan repayment assistance through POLRAP, an initial applicant must have been initially appointed as a full-time peace officer on or after Sept. 1, 2019, have completed at least one year of employment as a full-time peace officer in Texas, and have earned at least 60 credit hours at an eligible Texas higher education institution prior to initial appointment as a peace officer.

Upon admittance to the POLRAP, recipients will receive an initial award based on their one year of prior service. A successful applicant may receive up to $20,000 in loan repayment assistance over a period of five years ($4,000 annually or one-fifth of the outstanding loan balance, whichever is less).

Awards are contingent on available funding. In the initial year of the program, applications will be selected on a first-come-first-served basis until funds are no longer available. After the initial program year, priority will be given to prior year recipients and initial applications will be selected on a first-come-first-served basis until funds are no longer available. Additional program requirements are posted on the POLRAP webpage. The Coordinating Board anticipates posting the online application in September.

Follow Odessa American on twitter @OdessaAmerican, like us on Facebook at Odessa American or call 432-333-7763 to contact the city editor.

Posted in on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 3:40 pm. | Tags: , , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Sunny
81°
Humidity: 15%
Winds: NNE at 9mph
Feels Like: 81°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 81°/Low 56°
Clear. Lows overnight in the mid 50s.

thursday

weather
High 91°/Low 65°
Sunny. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the mid 60s.

friday

weather
High 99°/Low 68°
Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s and lows in the upper 60s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]