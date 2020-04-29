THECB to launch payment assistance

AUSTIN The Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board announced Wednesday the upcoming September launch of a new loan repayment program benefitting recently appointed peace officers who have student loan debt.

Many law enforcement agencies have difficulty filling vacant positions. In June 2019, Gov. Greg Abbott signed into law SB 16 (86th Texas Legislature) authorizing the Peace Officer Loan Repayment Assistance Program (POLRAP) to provide an incentive for Texans to pursue law enforcement careers and remain on the job to help pay off their student loan debt.

The legislation defines “peace officer” in the Texas Code of Criminal Procedure, which describes 35 distinct positions and roles. To be eligible to apply for loan repayment assistance through POLRAP, an initial applicant must have been initially appointed as a full-time peace officer on or after Sept. 1, 2019, have completed at least one year of employment as a full-time peace officer in Texas, and have earned at least 60 credit hours at an eligible Texas higher education institution prior to initial appointment as a peace officer.

Upon admittance to the POLRAP, recipients will receive an initial award based on their one year of prior service. A successful applicant may receive up to $20,000 in loan repayment assistance over a period of five years ($4,000 annually or one-fifth of the outstanding loan balance, whichever is less).

Awards are contingent on available funding. In the initial year of the program, applications will be selected on a first-come-first-served basis until funds are no longer available. After the initial program year, priority will be given to prior year recipients and initial applications will be selected on a first-come-first-served basis until funds are no longer available. Additional program requirements are posted on the POLRAP webpage. The Coordinating Board anticipates posting the online application in September.