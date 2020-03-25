  • March 25, 2020

Hurd announces funding - Odessa American: State

Hurd announces funding

Posted: Wednesday, March 25, 2020 6:22 pm

Odessa American

SAN ANTONIO U.S. Rep. Will Hurd, R-TX-23, announced Wednesday that the Department of Health and Human Services awarded seven grants to health centers in the 23rd congressional district to continue combating the current pandemic. The funds awarded to the community health facilities totaled $502,036.

Among them:
  • Cactus Health Services Inc. in Sanderson will receive $53,492.
  • Presidio County Health Services Inc. in Marfa will receive $59,733.

