  • May 15, 2020

Big Spring VA gets new director - Odessa American: State

Big Spring VA gets new director

Posted: Friday, May 15, 2020 4:22 pm

Big Spring VA gets new director

BIG SPRING The Department of Veterans Affairs has announced the appointment of Jason N. Cave as the new Medical Center Director of the West Texas VA Health Care System.

Since reporting as the interim director in July 2019, Cave has overseen the opening of the new San Angelo Community Based Outpatient Clinic, the opening of the first of four Small House – Community Living Centers, the reduction of vacant positions by nearly 50 percent, and has established an aggressive Veteran Outreach campaign designed to take VA health care to where veterans live, work and play, a news release said.

Cave joined VA six years ago as a Presidential Management Fellow and has served in VA Medical Centers as an assistant director, health systems specialist, financial manager and has served in other assignments including general attorney, public affairs officer and emergency manager.

Cave is a graduate of the University of New Mexico with an undergraduate degree in accounting, and the University of Akron School of Law with a juris doctor in trial advocacy and dispute resolution, and he continues to maintain an active legal license. Additionally, Cave is a graduate of VA’s Leadership Development Institute and the VA’s Leadership VA Class of 2016, the release said.

West Texas VA Health Care System is a Joint Commission accredited, complexity level 3 facility serving Veterans across two states.

The George H. O’Brien Jr. VA Medical Center is located in Big Spring with Community Based Outpatient Clinics in; Abilene, San Angelo, Midland/Odessa; and Hobbs, N.M. An Outreach Clinic is located in Fort Stockton.

Health care is provided for nearly 40,000 Veterans through primary care, cardiology, audiology, physical medicine and rehabilitation, ophthalmology, dentistry and extended care.

West Texas VA Health Care System has specialized programs including behavioral health, health care for homeless veterans, compensated work therapy, telehealth care coordination, home-based primary care, community living center and domiciliary.

Posted in on Friday, May 15, 2020 4:22 pm. | Tags: , , , , , ,

