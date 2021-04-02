  • April 2, 2021

Art Exhibit - Odessa American: State

Art Exhibit

Posted: Friday, April 2, 2021 1:00 am

Art Exhibit Odessa American oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

Sul Ross State University has scheduled an art exhibit from Anthony Carrasco through April 9 at the Francois Art Gallery, Alpine.

Through the medium of ceramics, Carrasco explores his personal connection to the austere environment in which he was raised. He was raised in Presidio, in the Chihuahuan Desert for 23 years. Walking is his form of travel. By walking in his hometown and its surroundings over the years, he has developed a personal connection to the land and has witnessed the changes in the desert through time. With Textures of Time, Carrasco shares his love for the Chihuahuan Desert with ceramic forms and “dirt tiles.”

Gallery hours are from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

For more information, call 432-837-8258 or visit sulross.edu.

Posted in on Friday, April 2, 2021 1:00 am.

