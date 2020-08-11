School opening plans reviewed

The opening of school Wednesday will see fewer students, but more teachers, the Ector County ISD Board of Trustees learned during a workshop Tuesday.

School opening will be phased in with the first phase starting today. Most students will be learning virtually, except 3 year olds, those without internet access at home, children of Ector County ISD employees and students identified as special education students.

Superintendent Scott Muri said the special ed students make up about half of the district’s 34,000 students. The ones coming back to school today do not include those with dyslexia, for example.

Muri said 2,851 students registered to ride the bus, which is about half the normal number.

Some 407 teachers have been hired leaving 91 elementary vacancies and 31 secondary spots open. This is a change from the 350 teachers the district was short last year.

Muri offered kudos to the district’s human resources team, principals for retaining their employees and the trustees for valuing the employees.

“There isn’t any one factor that contributed to this,” Muri said. “There are multiple factors. Even the current economy; people not moving or transitioning to other careers. Those numbers should be zero.”

However, Muri said this was “remarkable progress” from last year.

Adults are required to wear masks and face shields to protect students.

During the first 10 days of school, Muri said ECISD will monitor enrollment, attendance, staffing, school nutrition, transportation, technology calls and general feedback to work toward continuous improvement — so that Thursday is better than Wednesday and so forth.

Muri said those data elements will be collected and reviewed when top level district officials meet at the end of every day for the first 10 days of school.

Assistant Superintendent of Student and School Support Alicia Syverson said she is working with Ector College Success Prep Academy on its plans for reopening. They have elected to start Sept. 9.

Syverson said officials are “very confident” their plan will mirror ECISD’s. The school is a charter school that is still part of the district.

“They’re included in everything that we have done with our other campuses,” Syverson said. She added that they have an open invitation to participate in teacher training and they have been included in device orders.

Muri said teachers will report to campuses today, but some will be teaching virtually and others face to face.

He said ECISD could potentially see 7,000 students in grades prekindergarten through 12th Wednesday.

Muri noted that thousands of students haven’t yet registered.

To be on campus, you have to wear a mask. Masks are recommended for prekindergarten through third grade students, but required for fourth through 12th graders unless they are eating or doing physical activity outside, Muri said.

The exception would be medical and Muri said the district is making individual arrangements for those children.

