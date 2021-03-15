Red flag warning issued for parts of the Permian Basin

MIDLAND A red flag warning has been issued for parts of the Permian Basin Tuesday afternoon.

Warmer temperatures, combined with low humidities and stronger winds are expected to combine to produce an increased risk of fire danger.

Much of the areas expected to be affected will be west of Odessa, including Pecos, Van Horn as well as areas north, including Andrews and Seminole and much of southeast New Mexico.

Odessa and Midland aren’t in the red flag warning.

According to meteorologist Scott Kleebauer of the National Weather Service in Midland, a storm system from out west that’s cruising north is the cause of this.

“Winds are going to be out of the west and we’re going to get what we call a down sloping wind from the mountains into New Mexico,” Kleebauer said. “What that’ll do is dry out downstream into our area. We’re going to get a combo of low relative humidity. Right now, our forecast is that we have relative humidity down to five percent in some areas southeast of New Mexico and then as high as 15 in portions of the Permian Basin.”

Kleebauer has warned about windy conditions continuing for the area especially after this weekend’s dusting.

“I know a lot of people are really getting tired of it especially with the dust blowing around but it is what it is,” Kleebauer said.

With the combination of everything, Kleebauer said it could be made worse if people are out burning things because the wind is going to be strong and help carry it quickly and could turn it into something worse.

“A lot of the grasses and shrubs has been dried out into west of the Pecos River,” Kleebauer said. “There’s a lot of areas that are going to be higher prone to fire weather.”

However, Odessa and Midland are spared of tomorrow’s warning because of the higher humidity at night for Ector County.

“There’s a small chance for this area,” Kleebauer said. “The one thing that’s helped our area is that we’ve had good recoveries overnight for the past several weeks where the humidity would rise over night. We would see humidity in the 80s and 90s. What that does is moisten the ground a little bit. That helps to limit the fire weather potential.”

The red flag warning isn’t expected to last long tomorrow as Kleebauer said it should expire after sunset.

“Red flag warnings are typically just the afternoon and early evening hours when we have our warmest temperatures,” Kleebauer said. “After sunset, the winds start dwindling and the temperature cools down and we start to lose that fire weather. It’s basically when the sun is out and the temperature is its hottest.”

Those who are in a red flag warning are cautioned not to throw cigarettes or matches out of a moving vehicle as that could ignite dry grass on the side of the road and become a wildfire.

People are also encouraged to extinguish all outdoor fires properly and to drown fires with plenty of water and stir to make sure everything is cold to the touch and to never leave a fire unattended.

“Anybody that’s within the red flag warning, we advise them to limit any type of burning whatsoever,” Kleebauer said. “If you don’t do any burning, then the odds are extremely low that something will occur. As soon as you open any type of burning, then it’s going to open the chances, especially late in the afternoon when the winds start picking up where any little incident can turn into a big deal. We just ask people to refrain from burning during that period. Eventually, things will settle, especially later this week.”

Tuesday’s high temperature for Odessa is expected to reach 81 degrees with a low of 44 with southwest winds up to 17 mph and partly cloudy skies.

Wednesday’s forecast is expected to be mostly sunny with winds up to 23 mph and a high of 70 degrees with a low of 38.