Pfluger runs away with District 11

San Angelo’s August Pfluger ran away with the District 11 congressional seat nabbing almost 80 percent of the vote in the sprawling district.

In Ector County, unofficial results show Pfluger with 25,396 to Jon Mark Hogg’s 8,428.

He soundly defeated Democrat Hogg who had 42,422 votes and 18.8 percent of the vote. Wacey Alpha Cody, a libertarian from San Angelo, got 4,160 votes or 1.8 percent of the vote. Pfluger got 178,837 of the unofficial District 11 vote as of 9:36 p.m.

Reached by phone on Tuesday night, Pfluger said the election results represent the way the district thinks and the conservative values “we hold dear.”

He said citizens of District 11 want someone who will protect the 2017 tax cuts and someone who will stand up for both oil and gas and agriculture.

“People want our Second Amendment values and sanctity of life issues upheld,” Pfluger said.

A political newcomer, Pfluger said he has been amazed and humbled by the people of District 11.

“My family and I have been amazed at every single place and event that it never fails and it is not one, two or three people who do this but multiple people who come up and say they are praying for me or my family,” Pfluger said. “That is the most incredible feeling and there are people who don’t kjnow us well or at all but are praying and it speaks volumes to how special this district is.”

Pluger defeated a field of 10 in the GOP primary in March to succeed Midland’s Mike Conaway who announced his plans to retire after eight terms as the District 11 congressman. The sprawling District 11 includes 29 counties including Odessa, Midland and San Angelo.

Pfluger campaigned on his record as an F-22 Air Force pilot for almost 20 years and said it would help him unite District 11. Early in the campaign, he said West Texans are ready to rally behind the idea of servant leadership. “I am from District 11. I will fight for District 11 and work hard for the people of this area,” he said.

He said competition is good and he learned that by competing to become an F22 pilot. “They don’t just hand that to anyone and being in combat is also competition.”

Pfluger, who graduated from the Air Force Academy with honors, holds advanced degrees in aeronautical sciences and military strategy and is currently completing another master’s degree in international business and policy from Georgetown University.

He said the journey has been incredible. “I would say it was a fun experience but the real work starts now,” he said. “I will represent the needs of District 11 and of oil and gas and we need a voice. That is a priority.”