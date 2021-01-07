Pfluger introduces first piece of legislation

Washington, D.C. — Late Wednesday night, Congressman August Pfluger (R-TX-11) introduced his first piece of legislation, the Saving America’s Energy Future Act, which prohibits the Biden administration from declaring a moratorium on issuing new oil and gas permits for drilling on federal lands.

Original cosponsors include Reps. Tony Gonzales (TX-23), Stephanie Bice (OK-05), Ronny Jackson (TX-13), Yvette Herrell (NM-2), Brian Babin (TX-36), Chip Roy (TX-21), Dan Crenshaw (TX-2), Pat Fallon (TX-4), and Jodey Arrington (TX-19).

“My primary concern in Congress is to protect our oil and gas industry from the radical Democrats who will soon control the House, Senate, and White House. President-Elect Joe Biden campaigned on the promise to shut down drilling on all federal lands and phase out fossil fuels. This, in conjunction with ludicrous policies like the Green New Deal, could mean the end to our oil and gas industry and the American economy as we know it. The Permian Basin produces over 40% of our nation’s energy. This is clean, affordable, reliable energy that powers our nation, heats our homes, and allows us to defend ourselves. Energy security is national security, and nothing could be more important,” Pfluger said in a news release.