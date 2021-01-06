  • January 6, 2021

Pfluger in secure location amid protests - Odessa American: News

e-Edition Subscribe

Pfluger in secure location amid protests

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Wednesday, January 6, 2021 3:33 pm

Pfluger in secure location amid protests Odessa American oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

Newly sworn in U.S. Rep. August Pfluger, R-Texas, said was reached by phone in a secure location. Pfluger represents District 11, which includes Odessa.

He had been in the Capitol all day Wednesday and said members of his team from Odessa and Midland were currently safe.

“We are safe and in a secure location. We’re just absolutely, completely disappointed with the way this is happening, going down,” Pfluger said.

“We had just started the proceedings and the Capitol is in lockdown right now, so absolutely condemn the violence. This has gone well beyond our first amendment rights to peaceably assemble. That’s not who we are. That’s not the kind of country we are. We were here today to debate to protect, support, defend the Constitution and the Constitution is very clear on this one,” he said.

He added that they saw this throughout the summer with Antifa and racial justice protests. Pfluger said he condemned them then and is condemning them now.

“… Breaching the Capitol is not the way to have your voice heard while we’re trying to do get our message across in a constitutionally protected way,” he said.

He didn’t know as of about 3 p.m. Wednesday how long the siege would last.

“… But we’re urging everyone to peacefully disperse, continue to have your voice heard but now we need to reduce the tensions and still have our voices heard. But this kind of violence is absolutely unacceptable,” Pfluger said.

He added that he was evacuated prior to any gunfire or people having guns pointed at them.

Pfluger acknowledged that this was not exactly what he was expecting for his first week in Congress.

“The point is, I take it back to the Constitution we have a right to uphold the Constitution not just part of it; all of it. We’ve gone beyond that,” he said.

“I will say that most people here are peaceful … but there were those here that took it a step too far. (I’m) urging everyone to disperse from the Capitol. Let’s have our voices heard in a way that the first amendment protects,” Pfluger said.

He added that there is law enforcement “everywhere.”

“The Capitol police have done a phenomenal job of keeping everyone safe. We have team members from Midland and Odessa. They are all safe, so everyone is currently safe but the Capitol is still locked down at this point in time,” Pfluger said.

 

Follow Odessa American on twitter @OdessaAmerican, like us on Facebook at Odessa American or call 432-333-7763 to contact the city editor.

Posted in , on Wednesday, January 6, 2021 3:33 pm. | Tags: , , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Sunny
53°
Humidity: 22%
Winds: NNW at 11mph
Feels Like: 49°

Your Extended Forecast

Today

weather
High 56°/Low 30°
Clear. Lows overnight in the low 30s.

Tomorrow

weather
High 58°/Low 28°
Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s and lows in the upper 20s.

friday

weather
High 53°/Low 29°
Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the upper 20s.

saturday

weather
High 53°/Low 31°
Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the low 30s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2021, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]