OPD investigating shooting of 3 males

One man died and two others are being treated for gunshot wounds at a local hospital after a shooting according to the Odessa Police Department.

The reported shooting occurred just after 4 p.m. Saturday at the 1800 block of East 49th Street.

Officers reported that three men — a 16-year old, an 18-year old and 20-year old — were shot and taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The 18-year old victim died at the hospital while the 16 and 20-year old men are being treated for non life-threatening injuries.

Odessa Police report that they do not have a motive to the shooting and no arrests have been made. The investigation continues.

The City of Odessa was contacted regarding a full police report.

Anyone with information in reference to this incident is encouraged to contact the Odessa Police Department at 432-333-3641 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS.