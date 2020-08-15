OPD investigating fatal crash

A Mesquite man is dead following a major crash that occurred Friday night in Southwest Odessa.

On Aug. 14 at approximately 11:59 p.m., Odessa Police responded to Murphy Street and Farm to Market 1936 in reference to a major crash.

Investigation revealed that a 2020 Toyota Tundra, being operated by George Chinea Jr., 35, of Mesquite, was traveling westbound on Murphy at a high rate of speed and left the roadway before striking a telephone pole. The Tundra continued westbound and climbed the embankment of an overpass before striking a bridge, an OPD news release detailed.

Chinea was pronounced deceased on scene and next of kin have been notified. There were no reports of any other injuries and the investigation continues.