OPD investigating fatal crash

A Mesquite man is dead following a major crash that occurred Friday night in Southwest Odessa.
On Aug. 14 at approximately 11:59 p.m., Odessa Police responded to Murphy Street and Farm to Market 1936 in reference to a major crash.
Investigation revealed that a 2020 Toyota Tundra, being operated by George Chinea Jr., 35, of Mesquite, was traveling westbound on Murphy at a high rate of speed and left the roadway before striking a telephone pole. The Tundra continued westbound and climbed the embankment of an overpass before striking a bridge, an OPD news release detailed.
Chinea was pronounced deceased on scene and next of kin have been notified. There were no reports of any other injuries and the investigation continues.
Follow Odessa American on twitter @OdessaAmerican, like us on Facebook at Odessa American or call 432-333-7763 to contact the city editor.