  • August 15, 2020

OPD investigating fatal crash - Odessa American: News

e-Edition Subscribe

OPD investigating fatal crash

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Saturday, August 15, 2020 6:40 pm

OPD investigating fatal crash Odessa American oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

A Mesquite man is dead following a major crash that occurred Friday night in Southwest Odessa.

On Aug. 14 at approximately 11:59 p.m., Odessa Police responded to Murphy Street and Farm to Market 1936 in reference to a major crash.

Investigation revealed that a 2020 Toyota Tundra, being operated by George Chinea Jr., 35, of Mesquite, was traveling westbound on Murphy at a high rate of speed and left the roadway before striking a telephone pole. The Tundra continued westbound and climbed the embankment of an overpass before striking a bridge, an OPD news release detailed.

Chinea was pronounced deceased on scene and next of kin have been notified. There were no reports of any other injuries and the investigation continues.

Follow Odessa American on twitter @OdessaAmerican, like us on Facebook at Odessa American or call 432-333-7763 to contact the city editor.

Reference Links

Posted in , on Saturday, August 15, 2020 6:40 pm.

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Sunny
98°
Humidity: 17%
Winds: ESE at 11mph
Feels Like: 98°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 104°/Low 74°
Partly cloudy. Lows overnight in the mid 70s.

sunday

weather
High 98°/Low 70°
Showers and thunderstorms late. Highs in the upper 90s and lows in the low 70s.

monday

weather
High 92°/Low 67°
Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the upper 60s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]