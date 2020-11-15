  • November 15, 2020

OPD investigating car-pedestrian accident - Odessa American: News

OPD investigating car-pedestrian accident

Posted: Sunday, November 15, 2020 4:06 pm

OPD investigating car-pedestrian accident Odessa American oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

An Odessa man is in critical condition following a major crash that occurred Saturday night in Southeast Odessa.

On Nov. 14 at approximately 6:43 p.m., Odessa Police and Odessa Fire Rescue responded to Eighth Street and Grandview Avenue in reference to a major crash involving a pedestrian, a news release said.

Investigation revealed that a black Dodge pickup, being operated by Carissa Rojas-Vargas, 27, of Odessa, was traveling eastbound in the 2000 block of East Eighth Street, the release said.

A pedestrian, identified as Tino Nevares, 61, of Odessa, was attempting to cross the 2000 block of East Eighth Street, not at a crosswalk. Investigation revealed that Nevares failed to yield the right of way and was struck by the Dodge pickup, the release said.  

Nevares was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. There were no reports of any other injuries and the investigation continues, the release said. 

Posted in , , on Sunday, November 15, 2020 4:06 pm.

