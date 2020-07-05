OFR battles numerous grass fires Saturday

Local firefighters were busy battling grass fires Saturday from fireworks including one near Loop 338, according to the Odessa Fire Rescue.
The grass fire started on 87th and moved northwest toward Loop 338.
The OFR worked to make sure it didn’t crossover the north loop.
No injuries were reported.
The OFR worked several grass fires last night due to fireworks.
