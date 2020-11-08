Odessa Police investigating fatal crash

An Odessa man is dead following a major crash that occurred this evening in Northeast Odessa. On Nov. 7 at approximately 6:13 p.m., Odessa Police responded to 52nd Street and Constitution in reference to a major crash.

Investigation revealed that a black 2015 Chevrolet Silverado, being operated by Oliver Ornelas, 49, of Odessa, was traveling westbound in the 2200 block of East 52nd Street. Ornelas lost control of the vehicle and left the roadway before striking a light pole and rolling.

Ornelas was pronounced deceased on scene and next of kin have been notified. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

