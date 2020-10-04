  • October 4, 2020

Odessa man injured from motorcycle crash - Odessa American: News

e-Edition Subscribe

Odessa man injured from motorcycle crash

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Sunday, October 4, 2020 7:43 pm

Odessa man injured from motorcycle crash Odessa American oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

An Odessa man is in critical condition after a crash that happened Saturday night.

According to a press release from the Odessa Police Department, at approximately 7:47 p.m., the Odessa Police and fire rescue responded to 42nd Street and Kermit Highway in reference to the crash.

According to the release, an investigation revealed that a Harley Davidson motorcycle, which was being operated by Isaac Woodward, 30, was traveling westbound on 42nd Street.

Woodward struck a curb and went through a field before striking an 18-wheeler that was parked in the Stripes parking lot.

Woodward was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. There were no reports of any other injuries.

The wreck is still under investigation.

Follow Odessa American on twitter @OdessaAmerican, like us on Facebook at Odessa American or call 432-333-7763 to contact the city editor.

Posted in , , on Sunday, October 4, 2020 7:43 pm.

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
75°
Humidity: 40%
Winds: SE at 6mph
Feels Like: 75°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 84°/Low 56°
A few clouds. Lows overnight in the mid 50s.

monday

weather
High 91°/Low 59°
Mainly sunny. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the upper 50s.

tuesday

weather
High 92°/Low 58°
Abundant sunshine. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the upper 50s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]