Odessa man injured from motorcycle crash

An Odessa man is in critical condition after a crash that happened Saturday night.

According to a press release from the Odessa Police Department, at approximately 7:47 p.m., the Odessa Police and fire rescue responded to 42nd Street and Kermit Highway in reference to the crash.

According to the release, an investigation revealed that a Harley Davidson motorcycle, which was being operated by Isaac Woodward, 30, was traveling westbound on 42nd Street.

Woodward struck a curb and went through a field before striking an 18-wheeler that was parked in the Stripes parking lot.

Woodward was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. There were no reports of any other injuries.

The wreck is still under investigation.