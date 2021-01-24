  • January 24, 2021

Odessa man dies in crash - Odessa American: News

e-Edition Subscribe

Odessa man dies in crash

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Sunday, January 24, 2021 12:03 pm

Odessa man dies in crash

An Odessa man is dead following a major crash that occurred early this morning in Northeast Odessa. On January 24, 2021 at approximately 1:48 a.m., Odessa Police responded to 42nd Street and Preston Smith in reference to a major crash.

Investigation revealed that a gray 2006 Ford F-250, being operated by Rodger Deleon, 35 years of age, of Odessa, was traveling eastbound on 42nd Street and struck the center divider (between Preston Smith & East Loop 338).

Deleon was pronounced deceased on scene and next of kin have been notified. Alcohol was a possible factor and the investigation continues.

Posted in , on Sunday, January 24, 2021 12:03 pm.

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Sunny
71°
Humidity: 47%
Winds: SE at 15mph
Feels Like: 71°

Your Extended Forecast

Today

weather
High 72°/Low 40°
Windy at times, thunderstorms early. Lows overnight in the low 40s.

Tomorrow

weather
High 59°/Low 36°
Mainly sunny and windy. Highs in the upper 50s and lows in the mid 30s.

tuesday

weather
High 56°/Low 32°
A few clouds. Highs in the mid 50s and lows in the low 30s.

wednesday

weather
High 56°/Low 30°
Mainly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s and lows in the low 30s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2021, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]