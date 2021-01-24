Odessa man dies in crash

An Odessa man is dead following a major crash that occurred early this morning in Northeast Odessa. On January 24, 2021 at approximately 1:48 a.m., Odessa Police responded to 42nd Street and Preston Smith in reference to a major crash.

Investigation revealed that a gray 2006 Ford F-250, being operated by Rodger Deleon, 35 years of age, of Odessa, was traveling eastbound on 42nd Street and struck the center divider (between Preston Smith & East Loop 338).

Deleon was pronounced deceased on scene and next of kin have been notified. Alcohol was a possible factor and the investigation continues.