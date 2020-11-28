  • November 28, 2020

Odessa man dies in accident - Odessa American: News

e-Edition Subscribe

Odessa man dies in accident

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Saturday, November 28, 2020 12:40 pm

Odessa man dies in accident

OPD investigating fatal crash

An Odessa man is dead following a major crash that occurred early this morning in North Odessa.

At about 12:49 a.m. Nov. 28, Odessa Police responded to 38th Street and Melody Lane in reference to a major crash involving one vehicle.

Investigation revealed that a 2011 GMC Sierra, being operated by Javier Ortiz Jr., 21, of Odessa, was traveling westbound on 38th Street and lost control before striking a telephone pole and tree, a news release said.

Ortiz was pronounced deceased on scene and next of kin were notified. Ortiz had not been wearing a seatbelt. The investigation continues.

Posted in , , on Saturday, November 28, 2020 12:40 pm. | Tags: , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Sunny
54°
Humidity: 51%
Winds: NNW at 12mph
Feels Like: 50°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 56°/Low 35°
Sunshine. Highs in the mid 50s and lows in the mid 30s.

sunday

weather
High 58°/Low 27°
Sunshine. Highs in the upper 50s and lows in the upper 20s.

monday

weather
High 52°/Low 30°
Mainly sunny. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the low 30s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]