Odessa man dies in accident

OPD investigating fatal crash

An Odessa man is dead following a major crash that occurred early this morning in North Odessa.

At about 12:49 a.m. Nov. 28, Odessa Police responded to 38th Street and Melody Lane in reference to a major crash involving one vehicle.

Investigation revealed that a 2011 GMC Sierra, being operated by Javier Ortiz Jr., 21, of Odessa, was traveling westbound on 38th Street and lost control before striking a telephone pole and tree, a news release said.

Ortiz was pronounced deceased on scene and next of kin were notified. Ortiz had not been wearing a seatbelt. The investigation continues.