Odessa College gets ExxonMobil support for BAAS degree

Odessa College will welcome its first semester of students to the ExxonMobil Bachelor of Applied Arts and Sciences (BAAS) Degree in Leadership and Management in the spring of 2021. The college is one of only a very few community colleges in the state of Texas to offer the BAAS degree program.

“We chose Odessa College for its excellent track record in education, particularly in STEM and energy-related fields,” said Enrique Garcia, Permian production manager at XTO Energy, a subsidiary of ExxonMobil. “Many of the professionals we hire come from the Permian Basin, so this is another important step to strengthen our local talent right here in the communities where we operate.”

The support from ExxonMobil to the Odessa College Foundation will provide for faculty salaries, facility renovations and updates, and curriculum development for the BAAS Degree in Leadership and Management. Scholarships to enable more students in the region to take advantage of this degree program also will be available.

“Odessa College is honored to receive this important support from ExxonMobil,” President Gregory Williams said in a news release. “Our program is the only one in the region that allows a student to obtain their BAAS degree from start to finish without already having their associate’s degree. We are always looking for ways to grow the future leaders for our community, and this donation brings an energy component to the program that is critical to the success of our future workforce in the Permian Basin.”

The BAAS Leadership and Management program at Odessa College focuses on providing a solid understanding of business operations, ethics, accounting, finance, cultural competence and business planning, the release said. Completion of this program will allow students to advance into leadership roles within their chosen career field. BAAS degrees are fully accredited degrees offered by accredited educational institutions and meet the same qualifications as more traditional bachelor's degrees.