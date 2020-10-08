  • October 8, 2020

Odessa College gets ExxonMobil support for BAAS degree - Odessa American: News

e-Edition Subscribe

Odessa College gets ExxonMobil support for BAAS degree

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Thursday, October 8, 2020 11:06 am

Odessa College gets ExxonMobil support for BAAS degree

Odessa College will welcome its first semester of students to the ExxonMobil Bachelor of Applied Arts and Sciences (BAAS) Degree in Leadership and Management in the spring of 2021. The college is one of only a very few community colleges in the state of Texas to offer the BAAS degree program.

“We chose Odessa College for its excellent track record in education, particularly in STEM and energy-related fields,” said Enrique Garcia, Permian production manager at XTO Energy, a subsidiary of ExxonMobil. “Many of the professionals we hire come from the Permian Basin, so this is another important step to strengthen our local talent right here in the communities where we operate.”

The support from ExxonMobil to the Odessa College Foundation will provide for faculty salaries, facility renovations and updates, and curriculum development for the BAAS Degree in Leadership and Management. Scholarships to enable more students in the region to take advantage of this degree program also will be available.

“Odessa College is honored to receive this important support from ExxonMobil,” President Gregory Williams said in a news release. “Our program is the only one in the region that allows a student to obtain their BAAS degree from start to finish without already having their associate’s degree. We are always looking for ways to grow the future leaders for our community, and this donation brings an energy component to the program that is critical to the success of our future workforce in the Permian Basin.”

The BAAS Leadership and Management program at Odessa College focuses on providing a solid understanding of business operations, ethics, accounting, finance, cultural competence and business planning, the release said. Completion of this program will allow students to advance into leadership roles within their chosen career field. BAAS degrees are fully accredited degrees offered by accredited educational institutions and meet the same qualifications as more traditional bachelor's degrees.

Posted in , , on Thursday, October 8, 2020 11:06 am.

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Sunny
81°
Humidity: 34%
Winds: SSE at 11mph
Feels Like: 81°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 88°/Low 57°
Abundant sunshine. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the upper 50s.

friday

weather
High 92°/Low 58°
Mainly sunny. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the upper 50s.

saturday

weather
High 98°/Low 59°
Abundant sunshine. Highs in the upper 90s and lows in the upper 50s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]