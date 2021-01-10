  • January 10, 2021

OC to have delayed start Monday

OC to have delayed start Monday

Posted: Sunday, January 10, 2021 5:51 pm

OC to have delayed start Monday

Due to imminent, inclement weather and hazardous road conditions, Odessa College, the extension centers in Andrews, Monahans and Pecos, the Sports Center, and the Children’s Center will open at 10 a.m. Monday.

In-person classes scheduled to meet before 10 a.m. have been cancelled. Remote and online class will continue as scheduled. Check your email and Blackboard for any specific announcements from your instructors regarding class time, assignments, etc. Food service for campus residents will continue with brunch and dinner service on Monday.

Continue to monitor the college’s social media sites and weather alert webpage as well as your OC students should monitor their student email for updated information.

