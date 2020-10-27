OC delays start Wednesday; ECISD to make decision in the morning

A decision on when to start school at ECISD will not be made until early tomorrow once roads are assessed, according to a Twitter post.

ECISD has been in touch with representatives from the National Weather Service in Midland and due to the uncertainty of Wednesday's forecast and its impact on Odessa, the district will work through its normal weather evaluation process before making a final decision.

The process, used for many years, begins with members of its transportation team driving the roads early Wednesday morning to gauge the condition of the roads.

A decision will be made by 5 a.m. and they will begin the notification process immediately after that.

For Odessa College, the extension centers in Andrews, Monahans and Pecos, the Sports Center and the Children’s Center will open at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

In person classes scheduled to meet before 10 a.m. have been cancelled. Remote and online classes will continue as scheduled. Students should check their email and Blackboard for any specific announcements from their instructors regarding class time, assignments, etc. Food service for campus residents will continue with brunch and dinner service through Wednesday.

Students should continue to monitor the college’s social media site and weather alert webpage at https://www.odessa.edu/WeatherAlert/WeatherAlert.html as well as their email for updated information.

University of Texas Permian Basin will make a decision on whether to open campus Wednesday morning, as well.