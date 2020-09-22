OC board raises taxes

With no public comment, the Odessa College Board of Trustees approved the tax rate for fiscal year 2021 during their meeting Tuesday.

The resolution approved sets the tax rate at .188965 per $100 valuation.

Last month, the board approved a $51,171,749 million budget for 2020-2021.

According to information from the board meeting, the change in the proposed tax rate is 1.2 percent.

The average home market value is $210,925, the information stated.

This means an annual increase of $31.65 and a monthly increase of $2.64.

In other business, the board heard a report from Dean of the School of Business and Industry Jennifer Myers about the Ford ASSET program. ASSET stands for Automatic Student Service Educational Training.

The two-year program consists of 60 semester credit hours. It’s Ford-specific automotive training, Myers said.

Students earn an associate degree in applied science in Ford ASSET. They will earn Ford service technician specialty training credentials and acquire work experience throughout the program.

Myers said once students complete the program there will be a lot of employment opportunities.

The program recently achieved ASE accreditation. ASE stands for automotive service excellence and recognizes OC’s automotive and diesel programs.

Myers said ASE accreditation is a prerequisite to offering the Ford ASSET program.

Myers said students in this aspect of OC’s automotive program are passionate about working in a Ford dealership. There are generic automotive and diesel programs, though.

In his report, President Gregory Williams said the Wrangler Food Pantry had a campus donation day Sept. 3 and added up to 2,853 pounds.

The winner of the Drive to Success event was Montana Hudson, an education major who graduated from OC in May. She is from Odessa.

Contributions to the Student Success Scholarship campaign reached 100 percent, probably for the first time in the history of the initiative. Williams said the goal was 99 percent.

The financial goal was $50,000, but $42,122 was donated. The OC foundation has launched an OC mask sale campaign to reach $50,000, Williams said.