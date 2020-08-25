OC board discusses tax rate

The Odessa College Board of Trustees discussed and recommended a total tax rate of 0.188965 per $100 valuation at Tuesday’s meeting.

The total rate was $0.186790 (18.679 cents) per $100 valuation for 2020-2021.

Earlier this month, the board approved a $51,171,749 million budget for 2020-2021.

According to information from the board meeting, the change in the proposed tax rate is 1.2 percent.

The average home market value is $210,925, the information stated.

This means an annual increase of $31.65 and a monthly increase of $2.64. Board Vice President Gary Johnson said the board would approve the tax rate in September.

He said since the proposed rate is less than the no-new revenue rate and the voter approved tax rate, public hearings are not required. The rate will amount to a tax increase as most property appraisals increased this year.

In other business, the board approved property casualty insurance from the Texas Association of School Boards. The bid was $544,396.

A replacement for the gym floor in the sports center from Bauer Sport Floors of Houston was approved for $108,500. Insurance will cover all but the $25,000 deductible because a pipe burst.

Vice President of Administrative Services Ken Zartner said it will be a minimum two and a half month project and the company will come out each year and refinish the floor.

The board also approved purchasing property at 203 Cummings Drive for $150,000. Zartner said the house is occupied and the residents have 60 days to vacate.

Zartner said it was part of the Vision 2030 plan to purchase available property. He said that will give the college the entire block for future expansion. He added that there are no immediate plans for the property.

The board also approved a $260,000 bid from Advantage USAA to replace the roof at the Pecos campus. The roof was damaged in a hail storm so the insurance will only cover $10,000, Zartner said.

The board also:

Approved conformation of the 2019-2020 budget to actual expenditures at the end of the year.

Brian Jones director of professional learning, presented what the Professional Learning Center has done in the past year.

The goal was to create learning opportunities for the faculty.

President Gregory Williams announced the retirement of longtime administrative assistant Gene Agnew.

Agnew has been at OC for 30 years. A come-and-go reception will be held for Agnew from 10 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. Aug. 28 in the Zant Room.

“Gene has been stellar,” Williams said. “She’s one of the best people I’ve ever known. …”

Ashley Warren, director of financial aid, will become executive assistant to the president.

Williams announced that the 30 for 30 Fitness Challenge begins Sept. 1.

The object is to exercise 30 minutes every day for the 30 days of September.

The Drive to Success finale will be Sept. 3 at the OC campus amphitheater.