OC board approves slim budget

The Odessa College Bard of trustees approved a $51,171,749 million budget for 2020-2021 during their meeting Tuesday.

The board convened with limited seating and social distancing in the Zant Room of the Saulsbury Campus Center.

The $51,171,749 figure is unrestricted funds. The unrestricted funds for last year were $51,745,312.

The total tax rate was $0.186790 (18.679 cents) per $100 valuation for 2020-2021. The board does not anticipate a tax increase, so attorney Eric Rich said he would check the statute to see if tax hearings need to be held.

Chief Financial Officer Brandy Ham noted that there are some new initiatives in the budget such as a medical laboratory assistant program and medication aid program. Instructional faculty and staff changes include freezing seven positions. A new position in auto/diesel and a law enforcement training instructor were added for a net change of five positions.

On administrative staff and support changes, five positions have been frozen including an assistant women’s basketball coach, assistant registrar, groundskeeper and Fab Lab assistant director.

Three college life coaches, an assistant buyer and one social worker will be added.

There will be a 1 percent increase for eligible full-time faculty, professional and classified staff.

A one-time mid-year stipend of 1 percent with a minimum of $500 for all eligible full-time employees was added, along with a mid-year performance bonus for all eligible full-time employees.

OC President Gregory Williams paid tribute to the late Royce Bodiford, a longtime member of the board of trustees and former city council member and mayor pro-tem.

Board Vice President Gary Johnson, attending the meeting virtually, commended everybody on the budget process.

Tommy Clark, board president, said the main concern was to do whatever they could for the employees.

“If there were more funds, we would do more,” Clark said.

The board approved the purchase of a Softdocs Etrieve Cloud subscription for $150,400 to replace ImageNow.

A bid of $323,130 for a Nexus switching system to support online instruction was approved.

Trustees approved the purchase of a sole source collaborative robot worktable for $286,300 from a Chevron energy grant.

Vice President for Student Services Kim McKay gave an update on federal CARES funding allocated to the college. The funds were for coronavirus relief and much of it has gone to students to help them transition to online learning.

The largest number of students served were age 18 to 35; 64 percent are Hispanic; 23 percent were white and 12 percent were African American; 81 percent were women and 19 percent male, McKay said.

She said almost 900 students have received the $500 to help them transition to online instruction. Of those, 66 percent live within the college district; 30 percent out of district; and 4 percent are out of state.

McKay said student support has followed up with students so they understand there is a food pantry, a licensed professional counselor and mental health resources, as well as emergency aid.

In July, McKay said, the food pantry served 50 households or 183 individuals. They were served curbside.

CARES act funds are only available for institutions until the end of the academic year, 2021.

Despite the uncertain times, Vice President for Institutional Effectiveness Don Wood said spring enrollment was up 5 percent; Maymester was up 26 percent; and summer enrollments were up 6 percent.

It actually encompasses all of our students. Record number of hispanic students, record number of African American students, paymaster students up 26 percent and summer 6 percent.

OC President Gregory Williams said even during this difficult time the college has done well.

A new texting platform for higher education called SignalVine has been introduced.

It will be used to survey students at the start and end of each term for both credit and continuing education students to see how OC is doing in real time and gives the college a chance to correct any issues it may have with students.

Students can offer positive or negative responses.

Wood said 409 surveys were sent out, 119 returned with 108 responding positively.

Executive Director of Institutional Advancement Jacqui Gore, chair of the college’s coronavirus task force, reviewed the last five months.

She said everyone on campus is being asked to wear a face covering, whether it’s a face mask or face shield. There are protocols for students and staff who test positive for coronavirus and for returning to campus.