OC board approves new trustee

Record enrollment and swearing in Trudy Lewis as a new member of the Odessa College Board of Trustees were among the items the panel approved during their meeting Monday.

Lewis will fill the unexpired term of the late Place 3 board member Royce Bodiford who died in June. His term expires in 2025.

Board Vice President Gary Johnson welcomed Lewis to the board. “We are honored to have you with us,” Johnson said.

The board also approved an employee bonus for those who qualified of up to 1 percent with a minimum of $500, Johnson said.

The total cost was $224,072.37.

President Gregory Williams thanked the board on behalf of all OC employees.

Chief Financial Officer Brandy Ham gave a Vision 2030 update. Ham said $12,000 in expenditures has been added, including $8,500 for health and science the new health sciences building. The total expenditures are $935,000.

Executive Dean of Academic Partnerships Jonathan recapped a virtual invasion of Sam Houston Elementary that occurred Oct. 2.

Fuentes said OC hosted 30 different activities for more than 400 students.

“We go and take over a school,” Fuentes said. “It’s one of the commitments we’ve made to ECISD to create a college-going culture and expose them to AVID strategies.

This is our attempt to grow and sustain a college-going culture.”

Usually college personnel go to a campus, but because of COVID they had to do it virtually.

Some of the activities included cookie baking, pumpkin painting, a color wheel from cosmetology, story time, physical fitness, welding demonstrations and more.

As the day progressed, Fuentes said he was going bak and forth with the principal who said the teachers loved it.

OC also redesigned one of the hallways as the school’s college and career hallway, Fuentes said.

Johnson said the goal is to encourage students to go to college and they need to be caught early.

He added that a lot of these children come from families where they would be the first to go to college.

Vice President of Institutional Effectiveness Don Wood reviewed the college’s record enrollment during a pandemic.

Wood said contact hours are up 3.1 percent, which is a record. College success rates, tied to connections made with students by instructors and staff are a key.

Williams noted that the Aspen Institute held a virtual site visit Nov. 4-5. OC has been named one of the top 10 community colleges in the nation by the Aspen Institute. The grand prize is $1 million.

Williams added that fall graduation is coming up Dec. 10-12.

The OC 7.5 committee, lead by Fuentes, has resulted in 7,046 students at OC this fall, a 3 percent increase over fall 2019.