New guardian angel program exceeds expectations at MCHS

Vice president of development at MCHS Alison Pradon wasn’t sure just how much money the foundation team would raise with this year’s new Guardian Angel Program.

So far, the numbers have been quite a surprise.

The MCHS Foundation launched the Guardian Angel Program in early February and already, over $2,000 has been raised.

The amount has been a pleasant surprise for Pradon and MCHS.

“We didn’t have a set goal this year since this was the first year,” Pradon said. “We were thinking like maybe $500 but we’ve already exceeded that so we’ve been blown away. We’ve had 40 different doctors recognized. We’ve been blown away by the community.”

The Guardian Angel Program was created as a way to recognize physicians in the Permian Basin.

The program allows anyone to make a $50 donation to the MCHS Foundation in honor of a physician of their choosing.

The recognized physicians then receive a Guardian Angel lapel pin on Doctors’ Day which is March 30, signifying them as a Guardian Angel.

“We wanted a way to honor our physicians and caregivers,” Pradon said. “We wanted a way that not only involves the community but also shows that we do appreciate them. We asked our donors and community members to give a donation in honor of a caregiver that has made an impact in their lives and they can leave a comment we’re going to give a card to all the physicians with those comments and they’ll receive a lapel pin, signifying that they’ve been recognized as someone’s guardian angel this year.”

The funds raised will go to wherever it is needed around the hospital, such as equipment anything else and with the pandemic going on, Pradon said they wanted find a new way to recognize their doctors’ efforts at the hospital.

“Our physicians and caregivers are always at the frontlines but with COVID-19, we wanted a way for our community to say thank you and also raise funds because those funds will go back to the hospital and support life-saving equipment and any needs that we’ll incur over the years and we wanted a way to collaborate and be the bridge between the community and our physicians,” Pradon said.

Foundation board member at MCH Teresa Shipkey (whose husband Gregory Shipkey is also the director of basin emergency physicians) has described the foundation as a win-win situation.

“The physicians not only get recognition but donations also go back to the foundation which helps the community as a whole that we support such as equipment at the hospital or purchasing chrome books for schools in the area,” Shipkey said. “We’re showing gratitude and giving back to the community as a whole through the foundation.”

To donate to the Guardian Angel, simply go to the MCH website at https://tinyurl.com/22fsey4s, select $50 donation, then select Tribute Gift and name the physician to recognize.

After that, choose Guardian Angel under Designation. Leave a comment describing the reason for choosing the physician as the Guardian Angel.

“We do have the MCH Odessa website and you can check to make this gift in honor of someone and put the physician of your choice and leave a comment, thanking them for their hard work,” Pradon said.

MCHS anticipates keeping the program for next year and beyond.

“Starting on April 1, we’ll start holding on to them to honor our doctors next year,” Pradon said.