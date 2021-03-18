Muri reviews a year of striving for district

From quickly pivoting from in person to remote learning and helping to bridge the digital divide, Superintendent Scott Muri reviewed the past year in a live virtual broadcast Thursday night.

The event was aired on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube. Muri said this was the first annual state of the district address.

Ector County ISD is led by seven-member board of trustees and Muri said he considers it an honor to serve with them. The district covers 906 square miles and serves 32,000 students on 43 campuses. Last year, they ended the year with 34,000 students.

Of those, 78 percent are Hispanic, he said. Students speak 32 languages.

The 2,000 students not in class are mostly in prekindergarten or kindergarten, Muri said.

ECISD has 4,034 employees and of those 1,928 are teachers. The district occupies 5 million square feet of space including schools and other district buildings.

ECISD has a budget of $342 million.

As of February, 71 percent of students are in person. In October 2020, it was 62 percent in person.

It was a little more than a year ago that the pandemic hit and schools shut down. Muri said he was proud of the district’s COVID response.

The district provided devices to students and the technology department provided support.

Nurses, counselors, principals and police officers checked on students. Parents lost jobs there was a lot of fear, but the students knew the district was thinking about them and had their best interest at heart.

Family assistance help also was established. A childcare facility was established at Zavala Elementary School was established for doctors and nurses.

Career and Technical Education teachers and students used equipment they had to create personal protective equipment supplies and equipment for medical personnel.

The Child Nutrition team served students breakfast and lunch five days a week for free and continues to do so. They also provide home delivery and meals on holiday and spring break.

The ECISD Board of Trustees made sure 100 percent of staff was paid during the pandemic.

Last March, Muri said ECISD planned to launch its strategic plan, but COVID- 19 hit. However, Muri said it didn’t change the body of work.

Growing its own teachers and offering incentives is another way the district is striving to improve, Muri said.

Austin Montessori teacher Brooke Adrian is going through National Board Certification process for teachers. Adrian said only 3 percent of teachers nationwide are national board certified.

“I just started a few months ago,” Adrian said. “There’s a lot of support.”

Adrian added that the program is nationwide is it gives teachers a chance to network and learn best practices.

The process takes about a year and a half, but she said it puts you in the top tier.