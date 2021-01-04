Medical Center Hospital reports COVID-related death of an employee

Medical Center Hospital has announced the COVID-related death of a longtime employee. The employee, a 55-year-old male, died late Sunday morning, Jan. 3. He worked at Medical Center Health System for more than 32 years.

The employee was from Ector County and was admitted to MCH on Dec. 13. They had pre-existing conditions. The family has been notified, as well as his department and all MCHS staff.

“It is an extremely sad day to lose an employee,” said Russell Tippin, MCHS President & CEO. “The MCH staff are a family and it impacts every single person here. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and staff as we say goodbye to one of the best and friendliest employees you could ask for.”