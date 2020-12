Medical Center Health System has confirmed with the Department of State Health Services that it will receive 2,500 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.

Until Thursday evening, MCHS did not know how many of the 2,500 doses originally requested they would receive. The vaccine doses are still expected to arrive the week of Dec. 21.

An FDA panel recommended to authorize the emergency use of the Moderna COVID- 19 vaccine on Thursday. The formal decision is expected to be announced today.