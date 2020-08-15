MCH reports two more COVID deaths

Medical Center Health System is reporting two more COVID- related deaths. The first patient, a 90-year-old male, died Saturday afternoon.

The second patient, a 47-year-old male, also died Saturday afternoon.

These are the 45th and 46th COVID-19-related deaths at Medical Center Health System.

The first patient was a resident of Deerings Nursing and Rehabilitation in Odessa and was admitted to Medical Center Hospital on Aug. 13.

The second patient was from Reeves County and was admitted on July 23. Both patients had pre-existing conditions and both families have been notified.

MCH currently has 25 COVID-19 positive patients in-house. The Critical Care Unit has 11 patients with six on ventilators. 14 patients are on our COVID isolation floor, 8 Central.