  • August 15, 2020

MCH reports two more COVID-19 related deaths - Odessa American: News

e-Edition Subscribe

MCH reports two more COVID-19 related deaths

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Saturday, August 15, 2020 7:15 pm

MCH reports two more COVID-19 related deaths Odessa American oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

Medical Center Health System has reported two more COVID-19 related deaths Saturday afternoon.

According to a press release, the first patient was a 90-year-old male while the second patient was a 47-year-old male.

This brings the total number of COVID-related deaths at Medical Center Health System to 46. 

The first patient was a resident of Deerings Nursing and Rehabilitation in Odessa and was admitted to Medical Center Hospital on Aug. 13.

The second patient was from Reeves County and was admitted on July 23.

Both patients had pre-existing conditions, according to the press release.

MCH currently has 25 COVID-19 positive patients in-house. The Critical Care Unit has 11 patients with six on ventilators. 14 patients are on the COVID isolation floor, 8 central.

Follow Odessa American on twitter @OdessaAmerican, like us on Facebook at Odessa American or call 432-333-7763 to contact the city editor.

Posted in , , on Saturday, August 15, 2020 7:15 pm.

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Sunny
98°
Humidity: 17%
Winds: ESE at 11mph
Feels Like: 98°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 104°/Low 74°
Partly cloudy. Lows overnight in the mid 70s.

sunday

weather
High 98°/Low 70°
Showers and thunderstorms late. Highs in the upper 90s and lows in the low 70s.

monday

weather
High 92°/Low 67°
Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the upper 60s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]