MCH reports two more COVID-19 related deaths

Medical Center Health System has reported two more COVID-19 related deaths Saturday afternoon.

According to a press release, the first patient was a 90-year-old male while the second patient was a 47-year-old male.

This brings the total number of COVID-related deaths at Medical Center Health System to 46.

The first patient was a resident of Deerings Nursing and Rehabilitation in Odessa and was admitted to Medical Center Hospital on Aug. 13.

The second patient was from Reeves County and was admitted on July 23.

Both patients had pre-existing conditions, according to the press release.

MCH currently has 25 COVID-19 positive patients in-house. The Critical Care Unit has 11 patients with six on ventilators. 14 patients are on the COVID isolation floor, 8 central.