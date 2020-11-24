  • November 24, 2020

MCH reports COVID-related death - Odessa American: News

MCH reports COVID-related death

Posted: Tuesday, November 24, 2020 4:42 pm

Medical Center Health System is reporting its 125th COVID-19 related death. The patient, an 85-year-old male, died Tuesday afternoon.

The patient was a resident of Ector County and was admitted to Medical Center Hospital on Nov. 4. The patient had pre-existing conditions. The family has been notified.

