Edyta Blaszczyk | Odessa American
Posted: Tuesday, November 24, 2020 4:42 pm
MCH reports COVID-related death
Medical Center Health System is reporting its 125th COVID-19 related death. The patient, an 85-year-old male, died Tuesday afternoon.
The patient was a resident of Ector County and was admitted to Medical Center Hospital on Nov. 4. The patient had pre-existing conditions. The family has been notified.
