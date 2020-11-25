  • November 25, 2020

MCH reports COVID deaths

MCH reports COVID deaths

Posted: Wednesday, November 25, 2020 9:43 am

Medical Center Health System reported four COVID-19 related deaths total Tuesday. 

The 122nd death was a 71-year-old female who died Monday afternoon. 

The patient was a resident of Ector County and was admitted to Medical Center Hospital on Nov. 14. The patient had pre-existing conditions. The family has been notified. 

Medical Center also reported two more COVID related deaths. The first patient, a 63-year-old male, died late Monday night, Nov. 23. The second patient, a 62-year-old male, died early Tuesday morning, Nov. 24. 

The first patient was a resident of Van Horn and was admitted to Medical Center Hospital the same day as his death. The patient had no known pre-existing conditions. The second patient was a resident of Madison Medical Resort and was admitted on Nov. 6. This patient had pre-existing conditions. Both families have been notified. 

The 125th COVID-19 related death was an 85-year-old male who died Tuesday afternoon.

The patient was a resident of Ector County and was admitted to Medical Center Hospital on Nov. 4. The patient had pre-existing conditions. The family has been notified.

