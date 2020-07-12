MCH reports 17th COVID-19 related death

Medical Center Health System has reported its 17th COVID-19 related death Sunday, an MCH press release detailed.

The patient, a 90-year-old male from Odessa, was admitted from home to MCH on July 7 and died Sunday afternoon. The patient had pre-existing conditions and the family has been notified according to MCH.

MCH had previously reported on two deaths that occurred Saturday afternoon.

The first patient was a 96-year-old male that was admitted from home to MCH on June 30 and died Saturday afternoon. The second patient was a 41-year old female that was admitted July 4 and passed away shortly after the previous patient.

Both patients are from Odessa and had pre-existing conditions. The families have also been notified.

MCH currently has 47 COVID-19 positive patients in-house. The Critical Care Units have 11 COVID patients with six on ventilators. The Critical Care overflow has five patients with all five on ventilators. The remaining 31 patients are on the COVID isolation floors, 7 Central and 8 Central.