MCH reports 15th and 16th COVID-19 related deaths

Medical Center Health System has reported its 15th and 16th COVID-19 related deaths Saturday, an MCH press release detailed.

The first patient was a 96-year-old male that was admitted from home to MCH on June 30 and died Saturday afternoon. The second patient was a 41-year old female that was admitted July 4 and passed away shortly after the previous patient.

Both patients are from Odessa and had pre-existing conditions. The families have also been notified.

MCH currently has 41 COVID-19 positive patients in-house. The Critical Care Units have 12 COVID patients with six on ventilators. The Critical Care overflow has five patients with all five on ventilators. The remaining 24 patients are on the COVID isolation floors, 7 Central and 8 Central.