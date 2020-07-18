MCH announces three new COVID-19 related deaths

Medical Center Health System has reported three more COVID-19 related deaths, bringing its total to 28.

The 26th patient, a 71-year-old female from Andrews, died on Friday afternoon, according to a release issued by Medical Center Health System. The patient was admitted to Medical Center Hospital on July 8.

The 27th patient, an 82-year-old male who was a resident at Sienna Nursing and Rehabilitation in Odessa, died late Friday. The patient was admitted to Medical Center Hospital on July 15.

The 28th patient, a 71-year-old female, died Saturday afternoon. The patient was a resident of Ector County and was admitted to Medical Center Hospital on June 30.

All three patients had pre-existing conditions.

MCH has 36 COVID-19 positive patients in-house. The Critical Care Unit has eight patients with three on ventilators. The Critical Care overflow in the Wheatley Stewart Medical Pavilion has no patients.

Twenty-seven patients are on the COVID isolation floors, 7 Central and 8 Central. There is also one COVID patient on the Labor and Delivery floor.